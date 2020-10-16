Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Apyx Medical stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

