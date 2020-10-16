Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aprea Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

