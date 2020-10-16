Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average is $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

