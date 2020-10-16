Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $214,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $228.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $232.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

