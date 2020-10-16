Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,412,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $119.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

