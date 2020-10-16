Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $30.57 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,209.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,795.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

