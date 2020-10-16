Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $536.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 687.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $540.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

