Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 562.5% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 1,339,007 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $50,544,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

NYSE APO opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

