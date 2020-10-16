Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.26

News coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of 1.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

