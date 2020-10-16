ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ANON has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $19,869.65 and approximately $23.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00267405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.01419480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00149671 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

