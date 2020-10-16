Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 5,416,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,187,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

