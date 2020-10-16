Analyzing Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand -2.79% 51.03% 7.49%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jamf and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cornerstone OnDemand 2 4 4 0 2.20

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $46.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus price target of $46.64, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jamf and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $204.03 million 19.69 -$32.60 million N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.14 -$4.05 million $1.17 31.62

Cornerstone OnDemand has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Jamf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. sells its software, content, and services directly through its sales force and indirectly through its domestic and international network of distributors. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

