Analyzing Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRC)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

This table compares Groove Botanicals and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California Resources $2.63 billion 0.02 -$28.00 million $1.40 0.84

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Groove Botanicals and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 1 1 1 0 2.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 832.20%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.