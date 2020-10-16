Analyzing Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) and Iridium Communications (OTCMKTS:IRDM)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and Affinity Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -29.87% -3.97% -1.63% Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A

83.2% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iridium Communications and Affinity Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Affinity Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Affinity Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iridium Communications and Affinity Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $560.44 million 6.73 -$162.00 million ($0.63) -45.14 Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affinity Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Affinity Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Affinity Networks

Affinity Networks, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of electronic solutions. The company's services include systems integration and development, broadband wireless networking, Internet/intranet and database software, emergency preparedness planning, network security and management, Internet portal development, communication network engineering, critical infrastructure mapping, simulation and modeling, asset tracking and management, biometric systems/information assurance, geographic information systems, digital surveillance and security systems, and IT staff augmentation and support. It serves government and commercial customers primarily in the healthcare, homeland security, law enforcement, and transportation sectors. The company was formerly known as Satelinx International, Inc. and changed its name to Affinity Networks, Inc. in August 2007. Affinity Networks is based in Arlington, Virginia.

