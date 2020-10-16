Analysts Set Expectations for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 857,976 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $17,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 514,646 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 274,293 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 253,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.40%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

