Analysts Set Expectations for Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

KTB stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.67, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 242.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 503,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 412,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 203.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 254,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

