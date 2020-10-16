Analysts Set ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $52.67

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.15. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

