Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

