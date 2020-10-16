Analysts Offer Predictions for Trane Technologies plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TT. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

