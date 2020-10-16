Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mosaic Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) – Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mosaic’s FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $19.49 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,575 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 29.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.