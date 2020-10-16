Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 138.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 933.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.