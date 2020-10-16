Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $825.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.