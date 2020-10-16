Analysts Expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Endava posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Endava by 17.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,226 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Endava by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Endava by 113.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

