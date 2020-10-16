Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 63.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

