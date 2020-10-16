Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.18. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.