Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.73. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

