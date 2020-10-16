Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

AP opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.56.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford bought 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 41,592 shares of company stock valued at $149,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.