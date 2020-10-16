Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About Amerigo Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

