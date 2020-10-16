American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have underperformed its industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the declining enrolment trend by students using Federal Student Aid. Moreover, increase in employee compensation costs, advertising and marketing expenses, professional fees in APEI and higher instructional materials costs at HCN, are hurting the company. This along with COVID-19 impacts remains a concern. However, the company has been gaining strength from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company going forward. Earnings estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APEI. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of APEI opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,547.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,416 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Public Education by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in American Public Education by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

