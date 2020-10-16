American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 284.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,223,000 after buying an additional 388,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

