Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,795.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

