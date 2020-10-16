Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,209.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,795.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

