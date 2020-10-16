Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,209.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,795.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

