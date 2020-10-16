Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) received a €165.00 ($194.12) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.45% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:AAD opened at €102.20 ($120.24) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.73 and its 200-day moving average is €99.92. Amadeus FiRe has a 52-week low of €68.80 ($80.94) and a 52-week high of €162.60 ($191.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $584.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

