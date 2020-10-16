Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

AIMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

