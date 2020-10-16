AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.33. 15,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 18,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of AltaGas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

