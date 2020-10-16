Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.41). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

