Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 205242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,587,000 after buying an additional 1,108,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 277,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 80,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the period.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

