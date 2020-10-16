Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,785.00

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,785 ($36.39) and last traded at GBX 2,740 ($35.80), with a volume of 267638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($35.73).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,478.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,211.43. The firm has a market cap of $997.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.52.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

