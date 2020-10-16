AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 463,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

