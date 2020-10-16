Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $336.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.30. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $340.29.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.