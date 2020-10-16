Alias (ALIAS) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Alias has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alias has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00027579 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029374 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004890 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018943 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01193123 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

