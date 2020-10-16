Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,282,377.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:ARE opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

