Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 322.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of ALDX opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a quick ratio of 14.52. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

