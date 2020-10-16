Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0007

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $13,021.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.73 or 0.03231780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.