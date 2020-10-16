Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 130.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24,319.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Several research firms have commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

