Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 8.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.10. 3,172,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,668,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
A number of research firms have commented on AGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
The firm has a market cap of $783.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 272.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 31.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 125,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.
About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
