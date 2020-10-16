Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 8.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.10. 3,172,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,668,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research firms have commented on AGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market cap of $783.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 272.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 31.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 125,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

