AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 359.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

