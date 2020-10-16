Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

