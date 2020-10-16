Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.