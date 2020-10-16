adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €305.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADS. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €257.94 ($303.46).

FRA:ADS opened at €277.00 ($325.88) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €272.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €241.06.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

